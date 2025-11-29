DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 184.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 572.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 3,035.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DV. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 96,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,949.99. The trade was a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $92,747.92. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 11,488 shares of company stock worth $157,255 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

