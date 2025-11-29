Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Trims Position in InMode Ltd. $INMD

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey trimmed its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,257 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in InMode were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,756 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 788,157 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in InMode by 17.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,010,367 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after acquiring an additional 295,296 shares during the period. Lind Value II ApS bought a new position in InMode in the second quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter worth $3,726,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth $4,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.
InMode Trading Up 0.8%
NASDAQ:INMD opened at $14.17 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
InMode Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.
