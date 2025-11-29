Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exelon stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exelon alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Exelon Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of EXC opened at $47.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.53. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on Exelon

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Exelon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.