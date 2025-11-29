Orrstown Financial Services Inc $ORRF Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 370.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,049,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORRF opened at $35.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $697.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.87. Orrstown Financial Services Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORRF. Wall Street Zen downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

