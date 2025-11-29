Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Illinois Tool Works stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $249.23 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $278.98. The company has a market cap of $72.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $249.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.19.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $263.77.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,817.25. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,089,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 76,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth $46,737,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

