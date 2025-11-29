PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradata Corporation $TDC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Teradata by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 61.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Teradata by 23.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDC. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Teradata Stock Up 1.3%

TDC stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. Teradata Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Teradata had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 83.22%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Teradata has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.