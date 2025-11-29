Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Lowers Position in Vestis Corporation $VSTS

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey decreased its holdings in shares of Vestis Corporation (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Vestis were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vestis by 65.2% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,167 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vestis by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,001 shares in the last quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Vestis by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Vision One Management Partners LP now owns 3,309,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vestis by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,731,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 851,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vestis by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,582,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 43,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VSTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Vestis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vestis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestis presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $9.13.

Vestis Stock Performance

VSTS opened at $6.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $860.26 million, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.41. Vestis Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $17.83.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

