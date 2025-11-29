Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Baxter International stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

BAX opened at $18.77 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.22.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 1.42%.The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Baxter International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.570 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 169.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Argus lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

