Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Off Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in MasTec stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB BROKERAGE ACCOUNT 924” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

MasTec Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE MTZ opened at $212.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $224.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other MasTec news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total value of $420,780.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,148.03. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $397,663.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,405.55. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,013. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MasTec from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.44.

Read Our Latest Report on MasTec

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 109,794 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 33.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 46,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 79,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of MasTec by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About MasTec

(Get Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

