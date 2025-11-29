Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Boosts Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. $DYN

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DYN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,714,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,613,000 after buying an additional 3,333,248 shares during the period. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 9,130,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 702,418 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 431.6% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,621,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 187.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,768,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,482 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DYN. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.47.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 3.5%

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $21.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 16.83 and a current ratio of 16.83. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.70.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. Analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, CEO John Cox sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $35,402.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 199,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,817.99. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

