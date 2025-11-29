ING Group (NYSE:ING) Stock Acquired Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently bought shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ING Group stock on October 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

ING opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63. ING Group, N.V. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $26.59.

ING Group ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ING Group had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 26.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ING shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ING Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ING Group by 28.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of ING Group during the third quarter worth $218,000. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of ING Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Group by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of ING Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 50,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

