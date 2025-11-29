PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 2,530 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 65.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 267,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 6.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 58.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $208,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $54.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $216,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,720. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 38,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,365,004.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,419,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,693,006.09. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 111,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,155 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

