PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,166 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. $MSM

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at about $6,512,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 37.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 44,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 92,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $94.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.98.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $978.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 95,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.92 per share, with a total value of $8,133,552.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,219,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,462,531.40. This trade represents a 4.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Peller purchased 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.14 per share, for a total transaction of $600,873.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,665.18. The trade was a 232.18% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 211,342 shares of company stock worth $17,951,965 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

