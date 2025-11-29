Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $1,511,000.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,168. This represents a 15.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Shawn Vadala sold 1,025 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,452.00, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total transaction of $2,758,210.40.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,476.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,368.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,273.23. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,062,257,000 after acquiring an additional 376,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $360,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 21.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 709,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $837,653,000 after purchasing an additional 126,147 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 41.9% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $392,766,000 after buying an additional 98,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,021,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,406.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

