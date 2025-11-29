26,985 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Acquired by First National Advisers LLC

First National Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,985 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,993,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,127,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,606,694,000 after purchasing an additional 128,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $933,626,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,228,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.06. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $8,608,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,009,464 shares of company stock valued at $293,774,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.31.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

