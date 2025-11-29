Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roivant Sciences were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,880,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,695,000 after purchasing an additional 365,468 shares during the period. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,506,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after buying an additional 506,219 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,988,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,733,000 after buying an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIV. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $26,299,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,047,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,105,517.21. This trade represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Venker sold 200,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $4,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,504,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,430,270.98. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 8,483,561 shares of company stock worth $143,557,750 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $21.35.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Further Reading

