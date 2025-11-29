Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $16.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Corporation (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.5833.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLCO shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE:BLCO opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bausch + Lomb has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $20.71.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 6.13%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bausch + Lomb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 729.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

