Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$110.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.56.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$115.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$114.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$101.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts cut Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Trading Up 0.1%

TSE:IMO opened at C$139.70 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$82.98 and a 1 year high of C$141.17. The stock has a market cap of C$69.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$118.38.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.99 billion during the quarter. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 8.6164609 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.