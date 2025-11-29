Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 574.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XBI stock opened at $123.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $123.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.95 and its 200-day moving average is $94.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

