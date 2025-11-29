Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 16,064 Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF $LSGR

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:LSGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSGR. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The firm has a market cap of $566.48 million, a PE ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61.

Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF Company Profile

The Natixis Loomis Sayles Focused Growth ETF (LSGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that focuses on US-listed large-cap stocks but may include companies of any capitalization through a growth investment style.

