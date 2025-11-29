Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $539,000 in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,514,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,135,000 after buying an additional 35,690 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Celestica by 362.8% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,473 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,833,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,184,000 after purchasing an additional 375,910 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,733,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,045,000 after purchasing an additional 259,504 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Celestica by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,922,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $370.00 price objective on Celestica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Celestica from $357.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,020. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Price Performance

Celestica stock opened at $343.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.85. Celestica, Inc. has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $363.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

