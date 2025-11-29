Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,381 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29,199.5% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,652,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,575,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,836,000 after purchasing an additional 861,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $183.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $157.51 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average is $171.34.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $22,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,801,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,805,001.40. The trade was a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total transaction of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 170,944 shares of company stock worth $26,338,174 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

