Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $552,000 Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $1,055,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $264.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $243.38.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $258.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.42. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $262.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.72.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Cboe Global Markets's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 112.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 30.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

