Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,195 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $592,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5,483.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 177,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 12,141 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.16. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

