Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $740,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 856,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,457,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd now owns 3,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $572.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 52-week low of $426.24 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $588.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.23.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $646.94.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,826.48. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

