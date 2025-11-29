Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,356 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,956 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $390.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $389.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.00. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $285.13 and a one year high of $404.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

