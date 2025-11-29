Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,274 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF $ISTB

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,394.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,024.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Summa Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $48.94 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average of $48.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.172 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

