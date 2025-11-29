Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $128,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter worth $205,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTGS stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $25.74 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a positive change from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

