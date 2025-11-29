Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.2%

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $80.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.35. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 1-year low of $74.54 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 377.63% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on CL shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $86.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.