Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 7,162 Shares of Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Copart were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,063.0% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 83.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 21st. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $3,907,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 353,123 shares of company stock worth $15,873,689 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $64.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

