SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD Stake Trimmed by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 60.8% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 116.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $128,000.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.31.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

