CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $722,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

