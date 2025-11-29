CreativeOne Wealth LLC Invests $644,000 in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 99,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XHLF opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.30. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

