CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. William Allan Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 25,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth about $241,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11,037.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 88,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 87,309 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,869,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $133.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.57. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $168.08.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 30.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fox Advisors lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citic Securities increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.05.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $112,183,364.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,537,755 shares of company stock worth $642,644,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

