CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $614,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June $GJUN

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.18% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 487.4% in the second quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 157,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 130,484 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 108.7% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 155,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after buying an additional 80,787 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 124.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 68,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 814.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 76,111 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average of $38.10. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $39.28.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

