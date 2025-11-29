The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stock Position Raised by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:SCHW opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,454. This represents a 20.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,482 shares of company stock worth $905,295. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.