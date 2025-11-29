Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $634,000 in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE WPC opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.25.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.44 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.930-4.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is 220.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.