CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $708,000 Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,246 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1,377.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 76,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BUG stock opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.65. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $37.55. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

