CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 2,302 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 135,562 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,787,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 208,055 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 80,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.