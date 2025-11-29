Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $587,000 in Exelon Corporation $EXC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,992,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,644,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,958,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,229,000 after purchasing an additional 931,897 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exelon by 11.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,092,000 after buying an additional 1,988,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,802,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,008,000 after buying an additional 83,518 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 11.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,470,000 after buying an additional 1,319,637 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Exelon from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $47.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $35.94 and a twelve month high of $48.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

