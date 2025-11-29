Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $579,000 in Brinker International, Inc. $EAT

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 79.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 466,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,098,000 after acquiring an additional 206,764 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 108,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,589,000 after buying an additional 68,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Brinker International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,237,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $2,503,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,572.48. This represents a 55.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brinker International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $165.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.44.

Brinker International Price Performance

EAT stock opened at $153.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.60. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.30 and a twelve month high of $192.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 164.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.900-10.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

