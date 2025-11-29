Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,892 Aon plc $AON

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $653,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 54.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in AON by 49.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in AON by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock opened at $354.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $323.73 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $349.21 and its 200-day moving average is $357.14.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%.The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on AON shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AON from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on AON from $428.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.56.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

