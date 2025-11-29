900 Shares in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equinix by 298,148.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,157,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,488,728,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,365 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $662,663,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,871,000 after buying an additional 291,753 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 169.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 394,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,427,000 after buying an additional 248,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,906,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,523,576,000 after acquiring an additional 242,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $753.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $991.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $799.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $809.90. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 11.82%.The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equinix has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 171.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total value of $3,960,076.89. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,328.22. This trade represents a 32.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.47, for a total value of $84,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,956,570.19. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,531. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $900.00 price target on Equinix and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.33.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

