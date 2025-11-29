Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,318,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,407,000 after buying an additional 82,591 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,198,000 after acquiring an additional 882,963 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,723,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,959,000 after purchasing an additional 158,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,655,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,848,000 after purchasing an additional 125,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,105,000 after purchasing an additional 330,673 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $111.51.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $751.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 13.43%.Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -213.77%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

