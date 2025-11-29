Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF $SMMV

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,632.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

SMMV stock opened at $43.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.52 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.69. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $37.44 and a one year high of $44.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.39.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

