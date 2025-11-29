Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $362,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $59.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.12.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $366,930.21. Following the sale, the director directly owned 276,308 shares in the company, valued at $15,923,630.04. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares set a $64.00 target price on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.