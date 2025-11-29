Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 188,911 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,911 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.19% of APA worth $12,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its position in APA by 33.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of APA by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of APA during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 25,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its position in APA by 1,576.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 17,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

APA Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $25.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. APA had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

