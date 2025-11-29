4,021 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 209,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $73.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

