Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 9,600.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,397,000 after buying an additional 138,028 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 11.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,029,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,225,000 after acquiring an additional 959,859 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,029,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,750,000 after acquiring an additional 121,764 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 319.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,451,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 21.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,811,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,510,000 after purchasing an additional 665,502 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 6.4%

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.51. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.63.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $854.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

