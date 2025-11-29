Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires New Position in Freightcar America, Inc. $RAIL

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.17% of Freightcar America as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freightcar America in the second quarter worth $87,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Freightcar America in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freightcar America during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Freightcar America during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Freightcar America during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Freightcar America Stock Performance

RAIL opened at $8.18 on Friday. Freightcar America, Inc. has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $156.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freightcar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $160.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.25 million. Freightcar America had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. Freightcar America has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Freightcar America, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RAIL shares. Zacks Research raised Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Freightcar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Freightcar America from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freightcar America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Freightcar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

